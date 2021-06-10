Dak Prescott Reportedly Makes Big Off-Field Decision

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making a big endorsement change.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the franchise quarterback is leaving Adidas for Air Jordan.

Prescott, 27, signed a massive four-year deal with the Cowboys earlier this offseason. Now, he’s reportedly signed a five-year endorsement deal with Air Jordan.

“Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster,” Schefter reports.

According to Schefter, the deal was negotiated by his marketing agent and the Jordan team. The group reportedly believes that this will be a “ground-breaking deal creates a perfect marketing storm around the standout QB, the Cowboys and the Jordan Brand.”

This is shaping up to be a pretty massive year for Prescott.

The former Mississippi State star has made a full recovery from his 2020 season-ending injury. Prescott told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he’s “buried” the leg injury from his mind.

“When you go back and look on film on the first day [of offseason work] and the last day of me scrambling, you can visually tell that I’m running better,” Prescott said on Wednesday. “That’s the good part of it. But rehab before this, I was doing all kinds of cuts, jumps, things like that that happen in a scramble drill. So never within the drill did I ever think about my leg or did I ever think that this was a part of the rehab rather that I’m pushing myself and I block that mentally.

“I’ve buried the injury honestly guys — you know me — from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life. I’ve buried it mentally, and I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Prescott and the Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2021 NFL season on a massive stage.

Dallas is set to play Tampa Bay in the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 9.