Dak Prescott Asked For Teammate's Locker To Be Moved Close

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is looking to make the most of his relationship with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys QB told reporters that he asked the team to move Lamb's locker closer to his.

“My two other locker mates left, so I was a little lonely," Dak said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. "With him being young, hopefully he’s my WR until I’m done playing. Just bring him closer, more conversations, he’s right there to talk and communicate.”

With the Cowboys trading away Amari Cooper earlier this offseason, Lamb is the clear next-up option for the WR1 position. The 23-year-old wideout exploded in Year 2 this past season, recording 1,102 yards, six touchdowns and a Pro-Bowl selection.

Lamb will lead a strong receiver group in 2022. In addition to the retention of Michael Gallup, the Cowboys also added former Pittsburgh veteran James Washington.

Based on these comments from Prescott, it appears the Dallas QB hopes to be tossing dimes to Lamb for as long as possible.

Lamb is eligible for a contract extension after this coming season.