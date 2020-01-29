Dak Prescott Addresses His Future With The Cowboys In New Interview

ESPN sat down with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Wednesday to discuss his ongoing contract situation and his future with the prominent NFC East franchise.

Prescott, who’s coming off the final year of his rookie deal, could hit NFL free agency this offseason. However, it’s widely expected that Prescott will stay put.

The Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives have been working on a new contract. Prescott told ESPN that he’s confident one will get done. It’s also possible that Prescott could receive the Franchise Tag if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

“I’m confident a new contract is coming. I’m confident in my agent and my team and confident in the Cowboys that something will get done.”

One thing is clear: Prescott wants to stay put.

The former Mississippi State standout was asked by ESPN if he could imagine playing for another NFL franchise.

“I’ve never imagined wearing (another jersey)” he told ESPN.

Prescott said that he grew up dreaming of playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. That dream has since become a reality and he doesn’t seem willing to give it up.

Jerry Jones and Co. will need to pay up to make sure Prescott doesn’t go anywhere else, though. Prescott is likely to command an annual salary of $35 million-plus.