Look: Dak Prescott’s Brother Shares Photo From The Hospital

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered what is being described as a serious right ankle injury during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants.

Prescott, the team’s starting QB since 2016, was carted off the field following the devastating injury early in the third quarter. The Pro Bowl quarterback held back tears as the crowd at AT&T Stadium gave him a raucous ovation.

The Cowboys later announced that Prescott had been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has since reported that Prescott will undergo surgery on his ankle on Sunday evening.

Prescott’s brother, Tad, has shared an uplifting message and photo from the hospital.

“God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I F–KING guarante3 IT,” his brother wrote. “Let’s go Dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT.”

Prescott appears to be in good spirits ahead of his reported ankle surgery.

God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020

The Cowboys have since confirmed the official injury diagnosis for their star quarterback. Prescott has a right ankle compound fracture. He will undergo surgery tonight to clean out the wound.

Right ankle compound fracture. Surgery tonight to wash out the wound per @dallascowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 12, 2020

Prescott took over the Cowboys’ starting quarterback job in 2016 when Tony Romo went down with a back injury. The former Mississippi State star did not give the job back to Romo. Prescott was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has made two Pro Bowls while setting numerous Cowboys passing records.

Our thoughts are with Prescott and his family tonight.