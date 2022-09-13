Dak Prescott Could Reportedly Return Sooner Than Expected

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could return sooner than originally expected.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Prescott could return in four-to-six weeks after the surgery on his right thumb went well. The timeline will depend on how the bone heals, but doctors are optimistic since Prescott is known to be a fast healer.

That new timeline could have Prescott return in mid-October, rather than at the end of October.

This is great news for the Cowboys since this means that they can potentially still contend for the NFC East title.

For now, Cooper Rush will start until Prescott is healthy. The Cowboys will also likely look to add a third quarterback to the roster in case Rush gets injured.

The Cowboys will look to get to 1-1 on the season when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 18.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.