Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Dak Prescott Today

The Dallas Cowboys did not work out a longterm extension with quarterback Dak Prescott before the 2020 season. Prescott is playing under the franchise tag in a prove-it season.

Prescott is certainly proving something so far this year – he’s just about the lone bright spot on a really bad Cowboys team.

Dallas is 1-2 on the season and is currently getting blown out at home by the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys trail the Browns, 38-14, early in the second half.

It’s ugly – apart from Prescott’s performance, that is. The Cowboys quarterback is 13 of 17 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Despite that, Dallas is getting rocked at home by Cleveland.

Jokes are rolling in about the situation.

Yeah, that just about sums it up right now.

There are some Tony Romo comparisons being made, too. The former Cowboys quarterback was extremely talented but often played with bad defenses and behind shaky offensive lines. And that is exactly what Prescott has to deal with right now.

Tony romo watching The Jones family ruin Dak Prescott’s career just like they did his: pic.twitter.com/r9N8alHcIy — Dice™️ (@DeislerDalton) October 4, 2020

The Cowboys will fall to 1-3 on the season with a loss to the Browns today. Thankfully for Dallas, the NFC East is embarrassingly bad this season. The Cowboys are very much still in the playoff picture, but they have a lot of issues to fix.