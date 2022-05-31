Dak Prescott 'Eager' To Prove People Wrong: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that the team failed in the playoffs again this past season.

The Cowboys won the NFC East and got the third seed in the NFC playoffs, which got them a date with the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense then struggled mightily in a 23-17 loss.

Prescott is now ready for this team to prove people wrong heading into the 2022-23 season.

“We know what we have in this locker room and we know what we can be,” he said to Clarence Hill Jr. "Talent is one thing. But if you don’t fulfill it doesn’t really mean anything. I’m excited for those guys to be able to do that and for them to prove people wrong. I know what this team has."

Cowboys fans are a bit skeptical of this statement, to say the least.

The Cowboys haven't made gotten to a Super Bowl, let alone an NFC Championship Game since 1995.

They'll look to change that this upcoming season, though with how good other teams are in the NFC, it's going to be tough.