Dak Prescott Explains His Mindset With Offseason Decisions

For the first time in a few years, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys don’t have a new contract to worry about.

Prescott inked a massive new extension with the team almost a year ago. It put an end to years of negotiations between the two sides.

That means Prescott can focus solely on football and doesn’t have to worry about his future this offseason.

“I didn’t think about it until you said it,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today, via Pro Football Talk. “But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here. There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.”

A new role Prescott could end up having this offseason is involvement in big team decision.

It’s unclear if Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy will include him in the process, but Prescott is more than willing if they coming asking.