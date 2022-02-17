The Spun

Dak Prescott Explains His Mindset With Offseason Decisions

Dak Prescott before the Cowboys-49ers gameARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For the first time in a few years, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys don’t have a new contract to worry about.

Prescott inked a massive new extension with the team almost a year ago. It put an end to years of negotiations between the two sides.

That means Prescott can focus solely on football and doesn’t have to worry about his future this offseason.

“I didn’t think about it until you said it,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today, via Pro Football Talk. “But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here. There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.”

A new role Prescott could end up having this offseason is involvement in big team decision.

It’s unclear if Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy will include him in the process, but Prescott is more than willing if they coming asking.

“I think that just depends on whether they ask me,” Prescott added. “I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”

Prescott’s input will be valuable to the Cowboys this offseason, especially leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

