Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Receive Punishment For Coordinated Celebration

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Another Salvation Army kettle celebration, another fine for a pair of Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott's coordinated celly in last week's win over the Colts resulted in two separate $13,261 fines for each star.

You just knew fans were going to let the NFL hear about this one.

"No fun league," a user replied.

"Dak didn't even get in the kettle," another pointed out.

"Worth," a fan said. "That was a defining moment of their era."

"NFL You are so BROKEN," another tweeted. "What type of organization punishes fun and the result of this has been increased Salvation Army donations. But support your corrupt owner Snyder. Protect that dented shield!!!!!!"

"NFL are a bunch of nerds," said Tom Downey.

"Dumb," replied Blogging The Boys.

"The NFL is stupid," commented RJ Ochoa.

"And they'll use the footage on their network multiple times hyping up this weekend's slate."

Dak and Zeke join teammates Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon as Dallas players to be hit by Salvation Army-related fines.