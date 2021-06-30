The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Enjoy College World Series

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the Eagles game.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to witness Mississippi State winning a college championship on Wednesday night.

Prescott, a Mississippi State alum, is in Omaha, Nebraska to watch the Bulldogs play in the College World Series.

The Cowboys quarterback is accompanied in Omaha by his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. Prescott and his girlfriend have reportedly been dating for more than a year.

Prescott and Buffett were in attendance for the game on Tuesday evening.

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend at the World Series.

Mississippi State’s baseball team received a cool gift from Prescott, as well.

Dak Prescott has donated Beats headphones to the entire Mississippi State baseball team. Dak was in Omaha for the College World Series last night rooting on his alma mater. Bulldogs play Vanderbilt for the title tonight,” Pete Thamel reported.

Game 3 of the College World Series is currently underway from Omaha. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are tied, 1-1, in the College World Series.

The deciding College World Series game is televised on ESPN2.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.