Look: Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Enjoy College World Series

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to witness Mississippi State winning a college championship on Wednesday night.

Prescott, a Mississippi State alum, is in Omaha, Nebraska to watch the Bulldogs play in the College World Series.

The Cowboys quarterback is accompanied in Omaha by his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. Prescott and his girlfriend have reportedly been dating for more than a year.

Prescott and Buffett were in attendance for the game on Tuesday evening.

Mississippi State’s baseball team received a cool gift from Prescott, as well.

“Dak Prescott has donated Beats headphones to the entire Mississippi State baseball team. Dak was in Omaha for the College World Series last night rooting on his alma mater. Bulldogs play Vanderbilt for the title tonight,” Pete Thamel reported.

Game 3 of the College World Series is currently underway from Omaha. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are tied, 1-1, in the College World Series.

The deciding College World Series game is televised on ESPN2.