Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Is Enjoying Vacation

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

With summer approaching, the 2022 NFL regular season will be here before we know it.

Until then, players and their significant others are making sure to enjoy as much time off as possible.

Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appears to be enjoying her vacation in Spain.

"sangria and siestas," she wrote.

It looks like Natalie is having a fun time.

Natalie and Dak have been dating for several years. She was right by his side as he recovered from his serious leg injury in 2020.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the 49ers.

Dallas will look to make a deep run in 2022.