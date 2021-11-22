The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 1 Promise For Fans After Sunday’s Loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon wasn’t a great day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9, at Arrowhead Stadium. Dallas played most of the game without Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb – and it showed.

Prescott and Co. were unable to get much going on offense. The Cowboys turned the ball over multiple times and failed to reach the end zone.

The Cowboys dropped to 7-3 on the season with Sunday’s loss, though Prescott isn’t losing any confidence moving forward.

“This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight. I’ll promise you that,” Prescott told reporters. “There are no worries or discouragement about what our future holds.”

It’s a short week for the Cowboys, so they’ll have a chance to rebound quickly.

Dallas is set to take on Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Day.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Raiders is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T.

