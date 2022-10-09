Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviews Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday.

Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein:

"FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"

In his absence, Dak has seen backup Cooper Rush help lead the team to success; going 3-0 in his starts with the chance to make it four against the Rams today.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has even played up the idea of a QB competition in Dallas. Saying, he'd welcome it.

Dak signed an extension with the team in 2021 to the tune of four-years, $140 million. As a competitor you have to imagine the two-time Pro Bowler is itching to get back on the field.