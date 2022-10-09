Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday.
Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein:
"FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
In his absence, Dak has seen backup Cooper Rush help lead the team to success; going 3-0 in his starts with the chance to make it four against the Rams today.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has even played up the idea of a QB competition in Dallas. Saying, he'd welcome it.
Dak signed an extension with the team in 2021 to the tune of four-years, $140 million. As a competitor you have to imagine the two-time Pro Bowler is itching to get back on the field.