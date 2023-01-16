Dak Prescott Had Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Pressure

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is going to be the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future and maybe even for the rest of his career. But he willing to acknowledge that his legacy may be defined by how he performs in the playoffs this year.

Speaking to the Cowboys' official website, Dak admitted that quarterbacks are judged by wins and especially wins in the playoffs. He said that while he doesn't necessarily feel the pressure to play his best game, he has to settle down and "embrace the moment" of playoff football.

"We’re all judged off wins and wins in the playoffs," Dak said. "These matter and I know that. So, it’s not necessarily that it’s pressure, but you’ve got to love playing in these moments. You’ve got to love being in games like this. And if you don’t, this league, this sport, this isn’t the place for you. And so, for me it’s about embracing the moment."

While that certainly is blunt, acknowledging that fact isn't going to make overcoming past futility any easier.

Dak Prescott is 1-3 as a starter in the playoffs and has yet to win a postseason game on the road. Though in fairness, neither has any other Cowboys quarterback since Troy Aikman all the way back in 1992.

The Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight and are the favorites by 2.5 points. This is a game that the Cowboys should almost certainly win.

Failing that, owner Jerry Jones will not be happy - and we all know what he's prone to do when he's unhappy.