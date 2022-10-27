Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Stats

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott doesn't car about his stats — he just wants to win.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback made that fact very clear with some comments during his press conference on Thursday.

“I want to win. If that means going out there and throwing it 20 times, 200 yards and no TDs, I’ll do that, or 400 yards and 5 TDs. Whatever is asked of me that’s all that really matters. I just care about the final score," Prescott said, per team insider Jon Machota.

In his first game back after suffering a broken thumb in Week 1, Prescott didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet. He completed 19/25 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in this past Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

While this stat line wasn't flashy, it got the job done in the 24-6 victory.

We all know Prescott is capable of putting up some eye-popping stats — it's just a matter of when the Cowboys need it to happen.

Dallas will face off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 8 matchup on Sunday.