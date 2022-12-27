Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Road

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are in the playoffs for a second straight season but this one has an interesting twist.

They'll have to go on the road to win since they're more than likely not going to win the NFC East. The Eagles just have to beat one of the New Orleans Saints or New York Giants to clinch the division and the top seed in the NFC.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about having to go on the road to win playoff games and said that the team doesn't have a problem with it.

"For us to get to where we want to go, we’ve gotta play some tough games against some great opponents and win. With the way this team is built, we’re fine if it’s on the road. It’s not daunting at all. It’s fun," Prescott said.

If the playoffs started today, the Cowboys would go on the road to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

If they were to win that, they'd either go take on the Eagles or the Vikings, depending on how the other games go.

It's put up or shut time for the Cowboys as they try and get to a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.