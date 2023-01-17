Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Week 18 Game

After a brutal outing in Week 18, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott flipped the script and put on an incredible performance in Monday night's Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott said he put that Week 18 dud behind him in order to focus on this important playoff matchup.

“I got away from how I play this game — I got greedy,” he said of last Sunday's loss to Washington. “I tried to force some throws, take the big ones, and that’s not who I’ve been in my career. I take what they give me, waiting on the big shot, and [Washington] was uncharacteristic. So it was a way for me to just dial back in, but I wiped that clean because I knew what this game meant.”

In Week 18, Prescott went 14/37 for 128 yards, one touchdowns and one interception in a 26-6 loss to the Commanders.

After a week of postseason preparation, Prescott put on a near-flawless performance at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. The Dallas QB completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also chipped in another TD with his legs.

Now, Prescott will turn his attention to the stout 49ers defense as the Cowboys head to San Francisco for a Divisional Round matchup this weekend.