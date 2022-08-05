Dak Prescott Has Emphatic Response To Concerns About Cowboys' WRs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps made some big changes in the 2022 offseason - not all of which were welcome. But Dak Prescott has a message for people who are concerned.

Speaking to the media this week, Prescott expressed confidence in the receivers' ability to get the job done. He said that he's looking at the changes as "an opportunity to grow."

"You're never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back. You've got an opportunity to move forward, you've got an opportunity to grow. If you don't do that, you're in trouble and you've already lost to begin with," Prescott said, via the Cowboys official website. "I just know, the young guys that we've got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles. I continue to say exciting, but that's what it is. And the reason is, is because I feel like a lot of you - and people don't know necessarily - what these guys are, what these guys can do."

The Cowboys lost several veteran receivers in the offseason with Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner all going to other teams through one method or another.

Last year the Dallas Cowboys had the NFL's No. 1 offense for the first time in decades. But their campaign once again ended in playoff disappointment.

In the ensuing offseason, the Cowboys mostly tied down some players while trimming excess cap space off the roster. The end result was a comparatively silent offseason for America's Team.

That isn't to say that the Cowboys don't still have the tools to be a Super Bowl contender. They still boast a stacked offensive roster and a defense with several of the fastest rising stars in the game.

But will the changes at wide receiver doom the Cowboys to another disappointing finish?