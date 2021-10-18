The Spun

Dak Prescott Has Encouraging Message For Cowboys Fans

Dak Prescott on the field with FOX's Erin Andrews.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviews Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dak Prescott had an encouraging message for Dallas Cowboys fans following Sunday afternoon’s win over the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys beat the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening. Dallas topped New England in overtime when Prescott found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning touchdown.

Happiness quickly turned into concern following the game, though, when reports surfaced about a Prescott injury.

Prescott was reportedly seen limping off the field and into the tunnel, where he reportedly needed the help of Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott doesn’t appear to be worried, though. He issued a reassuring message to the fan base while speaking to reporters on Sunday night.

“I’ll be fine. I promise you that. … I could’ve kept playing if I had to,” Prescott told reporters on Sunday night.

The Cowboys are heading into a bye week, which helps a lot. Prescott has two full weeks to recover from this injury before Dallas will hit the field again.

Following the bye week, the Cowboys will take on the Vikings on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on Oct. 31.

