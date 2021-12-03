Dak Prescott Has Honest Reaction To Win Over Saints

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in a good mood after Thursday night’s win over the Saints.

Dallas snapped its two-game losing streak and won 27-17 thanks in large part to the defense. The unit intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill four times, and one of them went to the house thanks to Carlos Watkins.

Prescott also added 238 yards of his own through the air with one touchdown pass and one interception. The touchdown pass went to Michael Gallup, who finished the day with 36 yards on three receptions.

When Prescott spoke to the media after the game, he touched on how this win meant a lot due to the adversity the team has gone through.

“I mean, a win is a win. It means a lot,” said Dak Prescott. “The adversity we’ve had, we’ve faced coming off the last two weeks and then coming in this week and being hit with the COVID, losing the head coach this week. So many people stepped up.”

Dallas had to be without multiple coaches, including Mike McCarthy due to a COVID outbreak this past week.

The win got the Cowboys to 8-4 as they’ll stay in first place in the NFC East going into next Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Football Team.