Dak Prescott Told An Incredible Story About Ezekiel Elliott

Through six seasons together with the Dallas Cowboys, 2016 draft-mates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have developed quite the bond.

On Thursday, Prescott told an awesome story about the budding days of their tight-knit relationship.

During rookie minicamp in 2016, Zeke didn’t have car so Dak would drive him to workouts. One day, the first-round running back left a $5 million signing bonus in Prescott’s car.

The young QB called his teammate to come pick up the check, adding a hilarious comment in the process.

“Come pick this up, I won’t make this in the next 4 years,” Prescott said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

As the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott quickly locked in a four-year rookie contract worth $24.9 million. On top of that, the star running back reportedly received $16.3 million in signing bonuses. Prescott, who was selected with a fourth-round draft pick, signed a far-lighter four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal.

Fortunately for Prescott, he can now joke about this previous payment discrepancy. Earlier this year, the sixth-year starting quarterback signed a massive four-year, $160 million deal with $66 million in signing bonuses and $126 million in guarantees.

Elliott has also upped his money — signing a six-year, $90 million extension with Dallas in 2019.

Salary aside, the friendship that these two players have built over their successful NFL careers is something special.

“It’s a special relationship. I’d say it’s on the level of brothers,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “They’re together a lot. They laugh a lot together. They push each other. Their bond will go far beyond the field.”