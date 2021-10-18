Cowboys Fans Get Concerning News After Sunday’s Win

The Dallas Cowboys notched a huge win on Sunday evening, beating the New England Patriots in overtime at Gillette Stadium.

Dallas topped New England, 35-39, when Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a game-winning score in overtime.

While the Cowboys were extremely thrilled with the win, the fan base got some pretty concerning postgame news.

Prescott reportedly had to limp off the field on Sunday night. He appeared to injure something earlier in the game.

Good news bad news and good news

GN – cowboys had amazing win for the ages – BN – Dak was limping to the locker room and looked to be in a lot of pain.. GN: at least it’s the bye week — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) October 17, 2021

NFL Network insider Mike Giardi had more information.

“Dak Prescott came thru the tunnel and hopped on one leg for 25 to 30 yards with Ezekiel Elliott at his side. It was the right leg that he was favoring,” he reports.

Dak Prescott came thru the tunnel and hopped on one leg for 25 to 30 yards with Ezekiel Elliott at his side. It was the right leg that he was favoring. #Cowboys — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 18, 2021

The Cowboys will likely have a further update on Prescott’s status later this evening.

Thankfully for Dallas, the team has a bye week coming up. If Prescott does need some time to recover, he’ll have an extra week.

The Cowboys will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Vikings.