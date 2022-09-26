Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Set For Major Step Monday
Dak Prescott is reportedly set to take another major step post-hand surgery.
According to Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, "[Dak] is scheduled to have the stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb before tonight’s game. His return to action is predicated on his grip strength but he is continuing to make progress."
The Cowboys' $160 million man suffered a thumb fracture in Dallas' opening night game against the Bucs while throwing a fourth-quarter pass.
Since then, backup Cooper Rush has taken over and kept the team afloat with the chance to move to 2-1 on Monday night.
Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the earliest return for Dak is still looking like Oct. 16 vs. the Eagles.