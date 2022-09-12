Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Undergoing Surgery This Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasted little time taking the first necessary step towards returning to the field after suffering a hand injury yesterday.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Dak is getting surgery on his injured hand today. But McCarthy wasn't ready to announce a date for his return on the spot.

McCarthy highlighted an identical injury that Brett Favre suffered in 1999. Though unlike Dak, Favre didn't get surgery and didn't miss any games either.

“Definitely, it starts with the grip,” McCarthy said, via ProFootballTalk. “In 1999, Brett Favre actually had three separate injuries to his hand, and I think later he had a pin in his thumb. So they’re all different and obviously with a hand and exactly where it is and obviously we’ll know once the surgery is completed and so forth. Yeah, so I don’t have a timeline. But you’re talking about his throwing hand, so...”

As Dak Prescott recovers from his injury, the Dallas Cowboys will be turning to Cooper Rush as their starter. Rush won his only game as a starter last year, leading the Cowboys to a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

But unlike last year, Rush is going to be missing some key players from that big win. Amari Cooper is gone while No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup is recovering from an injury of his own.

The Cowboys don't seem as prepared for life without Dak as they were last year.

What will the Cowboys' record be in the absence of Dak Prescott?