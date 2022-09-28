Dak Prescott "Looking At" 1 Game On Cowboys Schedule As Return Date

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are honing in on a specific return date for the starting quarterback.

Prescott, who suffered a broken thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1, is eyeing a Week 5 return against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Nah, probably not,” Prescott told Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today Sports when asked about playing in Week 4. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

Prescott had stitches removed from his surgically-repaired thumb on Monday. He lightly tossed a few passes before the Cowboys' Monday night game, despite continued swelling on his right hand.

Head coach Mike McCarthy says there's no timeline for when Prescott will start throwing full-tilt.

The Cowboys have won two straight games without Prescott on the field. Undrafted backup Cooper Rush has led the Dallas squad to wins over the Bengals and Giants, bringing the team's record to 2-1.

Rush will look to notch another victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 5.