Dak Prescott Made His Opinion On Noah Brown Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With so many departures this past offseason and so many injuries early in the season, the Dallas Cowboys need a bunch of players to step up into leadership roles. Quarterback Dak Prescott believes one young receiver is doing just that.

In a recent interview, Prescott declared that veteran wide receiver Noah Brown is becoming a leader. He called Brown "the epitome of being a professional" and someone that the younger players can look up to.

"You want to find a guy who’s the epitome of being a professional, it’s Noah Brown, on and off the field... He’s somebody that those young guys need to follow. Not just should follow, but need to," Prescott said.

Brown has proven worthy of Prescott's trust in today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback today, Brown caught a nine-yard touchdown pass on the Cowboys' first drive. He finished the half with four receptions for 79 yards.

The 79 receiving yards for the 26-year-old wideout are already a career high. It was his first career touchdown to boot.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he had 68 - his highest since 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown was one of several players who moved up in the depth chart in the wake of the numerous receivers who departed last season. Right now, he's proving that the promotion he got was worth it.

