Dak Prescott Makes His Pick For NFL's Best Running Back

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball off to Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is always going to back his teammates, regardless of circumstance.

Prescott was recently asked who he believes is the best running back in the NFL. His pick? Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"When Zeke's healthy, I don't think there's another back," he said.

There's no doubt Elliott has taken a step back these past few years, but injuries have played a big factor.

Mike McCarthy is optimistic he can return to his former superstar form.

"I would hope so," McCarthy said when asked if he's at 100-percent. "I was looking at the GPS yesterday of the workouts Tuesday. I mean, 22 miles an hour in May is pretty damn good. So yeah, he looks great.”

Elliott's performance will be more key than ever for the Cowboys. The Dallas passing attack will probably decline in explosiveness after the team traded Amari Cooper to the Browns.

If Elliott can be half the back he once was, the Cowboys will be in great shape this upcoming season.