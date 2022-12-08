Dak Prescott Makes Opinion On Odell Beckham Situation Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Everyone is currently in a waiting game when it comes to Oderll Beckham Jr.

The free agent wide receiver visited the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys over the last week and is now back at home pondering his decision.

Beckham's final visit was to the Cowboys and part of it included a trip to the Mavericks-Suns game on Monday.

Quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't with Beckham at the game, but he did get to meet him while he was at the facility. He's hopeful that the Cowboys can make it work but also knows that their receiving core can get the job done if Beckham goes elsewhere.

“He’s a great player and if he can come in and play right now, 100%, yeah, we want him," Prescott said. “But as I’ve said before I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that we have."

Beckham would be a game-changer for the Cowboys if he's fully healthy. Defenses would have to account for him, plus CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup at all times.

It remains to be seen when Beckham comes to a decision.