Will the Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott behind center for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings?

The latest update doesn’t sound very promising.

According to Cowboys Maven insider Mike Fisher, the team’s players were told on Saturday night to “prepare” to play without Prescott.

It’s still possible that Prescott will play, but the Cowboys appear to be preparing to be without their star quarterback.

Some Cowboys fans remain optimistic that Dak will play, though.

“I don’t believe he’s out,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I still think he plays,” another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, think it would be best to rest Prescott and avoid risking further injury. After all, the Cowboys are 5-1 and remain in great position for the playoffs, even with a loss on Sunday night.

I would like to see the Cowboys rest Dak Prescott, personally. I know how important the No. 1 seed is, but their schedule is pretty soft after this week. Make sure he is 100% healthy for weeks 9-18,” Marcus Mosher tweeted.

We likely won’t get a final decision until shortly before kickoff on Sunday night.

The Cowboys and the Vikings are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.

