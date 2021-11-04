NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Dak Prescott News

The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys won with backup quarterback Cooper Rush this past Sunday. This Sunday, it doesn’t look like they’ll have to.

While Rush led the Cowboys to a huge road win over the Vikings on Sunday night, Dallas is expected to get Dak Prescott back this weekend.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that the “plan” is for Prescott to practice on Thursday and play on Sunday.

This is quite a difference from last week, when the Cowboys were pretty cryptic about Prescott’s status. This week, Dallas is making it clear that Prescott is going to play.

The Cowboys played really well without Prescott last weekend, as Rush and Co. led the Dallas offense to a game-winning drive over Minnesota. Rush found Amari Cooper for the game-winning score with roughly one minute remaining in the contest.

This weekend, the Cowboys are set to host the Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Broncos is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

