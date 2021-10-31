A decision has been made: Dak Prescott will not play on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys will officially be without their starting quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening. Prescott went through pregame warmups on Sunday night, but was ruled out a little more than an hour before kickoff.

Dallas will go with Cooper Rush at quarterback on Sunday night. The Cowboys will have Will Grier at backup against the Vikings.

Prescott is officially inactive for the game.

As many expected, Dak Prescott is officially inactive tonight against Minnesota. Cowboys just announced their pregame inactives. Cowboys PR left Prescott’s name until the very end of the list, keeping suspense until the very end. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 31, 2021

While Cowboys fans are disappointed in the moment, many understand that it’s probably for the best long-term.

Dallas is 5-1 on the season. The Cowboys can afford to lose a game or two if it means Prescott will be healthy for the season’s final two-plus months.

“Smart move. This Cowboys team is too special to risk long term issues,” one fan tweeted.

“Ultimately a smart decision. I suspect Dak Prescott fought this to the very end,” NFL Network reporter Jane Slater tweeted.

“Coming off a bye and we have a LONG slate of games left. Come on y’all. Don’t be dumb. Resting Dak was a smart move. And I don’t think resting him means we automatically lose tonight,” another fan added.

Perhaps Rush will surprise the football world on Sunday night and lead the Cowboys to a road victory against the Vikings.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.