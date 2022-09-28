Dak Prescott Not Practicing Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans will have to wait a little longer before Dak Prescott returns to practice.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys starting quarterback didn't return to practice on Wednesday. He just got stitches out of his thumb so he's taking it a little slowly.

He looks unlikely to play this Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but there's a chance that he could play next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

This means that Cooper Rush will get his third straight start as the Cowboys try and get to 3-1 on the season.

Cowboys fans are 100% okay with not rushing Prescott back too early.

Prescott originally got hurt during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few days after he suffered the injury, it was announced that he'd be out for 4-6 weeks as he recovers from surgery.

Kickoff for Cowboys-Commanders will be at 1 p.m. ET.