Video Shows How QB Dak Prescott Looks In Pregame Warmups

Dak Prescott has been dealing with a shoulder injury this week, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback appears to be ready to go against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater has tweeted out a video of Prescott warming up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

Prescott’s shoulder looks pretty good to her.

“Dak’s shoulder looks ok to me,” she tweeted.

Dak's shoulder looks ok to me

Prescott didn’t throw for much of the week, but the Cowboys quarterback was confident he’d be ready to go by kickoff.

Here's some more video of Dak throwing pregame #Cowboys

“I’m getting better, simple as that,” Prescott said this week. “Mobility, function of it, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal.”

The Cowboys quarterback added that he’s dealt with worse pain, but it is annoying.

“It’s just annoying,” Prescott said. “I mean, it’s nagging. Definitely dealt with a lot more pain, so it’s just annoying.”

Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.