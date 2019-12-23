The Spun

Dak Prescott Reacts To The Cowboys’ Loss To The Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott struggled in the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Dallas’ quarterback, who’s seeking a big contract this offseason, completed just 25 of 44 passes for 265 yards and no touchdowns.

The loss puts the Cowboys’ playoff hopes on life support. Jason Garrett’s team needs to beat Washington in Week 17 and have the Eagles lose to the Giants.

Prescott was brutally honest while assessing his team’s performance after the game.

“Were too talented. And we just didn’t execute the way that we’re capable of. And they did,” he said.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that has been the case for much of the Jason Garrett era. Not everyone is blaming Dallas’ coaching staff, though.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett said it’s on the players.

Dallas just has not been able to execute when it matters most this season. The players and the coaches are both to blame for that.

Week 17 is next. Both the Cowboys-Redskins and Giants-Eagles games will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

