Dak Prescott Reacts To Jason Garrett Taking A Job With The Giants

Jason Garrett is the only Dallas Cowboys head coach Dak Prescott has known. Garrett is now coaching against the Cowboys, taking the offensive coordinator job with the New York Giants.

Prescott remains a fan of Garrett and gave him a ringing endorsement as he departs for New York.

“They’re getting a great coach,” Prescott said this week. “A smart coach. As great at preparing and as professional as any I have ever seen.”

Garrett was the Cowboys’ head coach from 2011-19. Prescott has been with Dallas since the 2016 season.

The former Mississippi State quarterback spoke extremely highly of Garrett’s impact on him.

“I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for my career,” Prescott said. “Believing in me to drive me and push me to be the player that I have become. I’m thankful for his impact.”

Garrett will now try to help another young quarterback develop in Daniel Jones, who looked promising in his rookie season with the Giants.

Cowboys-Giants games are always entertaining, but they’ll have an extra layer of intrigue in 2020 thanks to Garrett.