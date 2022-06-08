Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys Star's Absence This Week

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to be absent from OTAs on Thursday, but his quarterback Dak Prescott doesn't seem too concerned about it.

“Me and Schultz talk all the time. I knew what was happening," Prescott said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys hit Schultz with a $10.93 million franchise tag earlier this offseason. The fifth-year tight end has stated that he hopes to remain in Dallas for the long haul, but the organization has yet to give him a longterm contract extension.

He reportedly informed the team that he would be skipping out on OTAs until they can come to an extension agreement.

Dak went through a similar process prior to the 2021 season. The Cowboys placed him under a $37.7 million franchise tag before ultimately signing him on a four-year, $160 million extension.

Schultz logged career highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (8) this past season.

Earlier this offseason, previously franchise-tagged TE David Njoku set the bar when he signed a four-year, $56.75 million contract with the Browns.