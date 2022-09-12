Dak Prescott Recovery Time Revealed: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.
Prescott suffered a thumb injury during the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and didn't return.
Owner Jerry Jones then announced to the media after the game that Prescott will need surgery on that thumb but didn't give a timetable.
ESPN's Todd Archer is now reporting that Prescott is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks. If it follows that timeframe, the earliest that Prescott will be able to return is on Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys fans obviously feel pretty gutted by this news.
Cooper Rush is set to be the starting quarterback going forward unless the team makes a trade for someone else.
The road doesn't get any easier going forward. The Cowboys will take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.