Dak Prescott Recovery Time Revealed: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys interacts with teammate Tony Pollard #20 during the second quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

Prescott suffered a thumb injury during the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and didn't return.

Owner Jerry Jones then announced to the media after the game that Prescott will need surgery on that thumb but didn't give a timetable.

ESPN's Todd Archer is now reporting that Prescott is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks. If it follows that timeframe, the earliest that Prescott will be able to return is on Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears.

Cowboys fans obviously feel pretty gutted by this news.

Cooper Rush is set to be the starting quarterback going forward unless the team makes a trade for someone else.

The road doesn't get any easier going forward. The Cowboys will take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.