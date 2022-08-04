Dak Prescott Reveals Funny Lesson He Learned From Peyton Manning

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has learned a thing or two since coming into the league.

As he enters his sixth NFL season, Prescott was asked about one of the lessons he's learned from other great quarterbacks. He gave a hilarious response about talking about opposing teams with generic language.

It was a lesson he learned from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

"I’ve watched a lot of Peyton Manning interviews in my day," Prescott said. “So I took some nuggets from him. Learned how to say a lot without saying too much, you know?"

Check it out.

Players around the NFL, especially quarterbacks, don't want to give too much information about their game plan away. Prescott knows that just about as well as anyone else in the league.

The Cowboys head into the 2022 season with Super Bowl aspirations, but Prescott will need to do a lot of the heavy lifting. Dallas is dealing with significant injuries to the wide receiving corps.

Can Dak help lift the Cowboys to another playoff appearance?