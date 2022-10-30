Dak Prescott Reveals His Reaction To Micah Parsons' First Touchdown

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sunday's win was not only a nice return to form for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but also saw second-year All-Pro Micah Parsons score his first defensive TD.

After the game, Dak was asked about his reaction to Micah's exciting scoop-and-score, and the Dallas QB said he wouldn't be surprised if he started hearing about a position change for the outstanding linebacker.

Saying via Michael Gehlken, “Honestly, I’m like, ‘Jeez, I’m going to hear about this for a while about how he needs to run the ball and be on offense.’ …That guy is a hell of a player. One of the best in the league.”

Parsons continues to establish himself as a game-breaking presence on defense with not only his sideline-to-sideline speed but his pass rushing and overall playmaking ability as well.

Perhaps it won't be long until Micah is seeing some playing time on both sides of the ball like No. 21 used to back in the day.