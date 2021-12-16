Dak Prescott Reveals If He’s 100 Percent Healthy

The Dallas Cowboys received some exciting words of reassurance from Dak Prescott on Thursday.

During today’s press conference, the star quarterback said that he was 100 percent healthy heading into this weekend’s matchup against the New York Giants.

Prescott admitted that he’s not playing up to his Pro-Bowl standards, but he’s confident that he’s not in a slump, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

Dak Prescott said he is 100 percent healthy. He isn’t playing up to his standards but he doesn’t believe he’s in a slump pic.twitter.com/Fdj1UxHTvo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 16, 2021

Since returning from the leg injury that ended his season in 2020, Prescott has dealt with a few more injury issues in 2021. While he wasn’t forced to miss any time with his preseason shoulder issue, the 28-year-old signal caller sat out with a calf injury in Week 8.

After making his way back out onto the field in Week 9, Prescott hasn’t exactly been performing at the elite level we’ve come to expect from him. Through a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, he threw for zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Over the team’s last two games — albeit wins — he’s thrown three interceptions and been sacked five times.

Still, Prescott has his squad primed with the top position in the NFC East and the No. 4 overall seed in the NFC.

Looking to improve their 9-4 record, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will take on the Giants in Week 15.