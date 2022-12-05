Dak Prescott Reveals If He Wants To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are on Cloud-9 after their dominating win over the Indianapolis Colts yesterday. But people still want to know if Odell Beckham Jr. is on the team's mind.

Speaking to the media after last night's 54-19 win, quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the possibility of signing OBJ. Without referring to the three-time Pro Bowler by name, Dak made it clear that it's good to have "as many weapons as you can."

“We're trying to be as great as we can be in every aspect. And obviously getting late into the year with what we've got coming up just in our schedule, then obviously making a run at the Super Bowl, you want to make sure you have as many weapons as you can," Dak said, via ESPN's Ed Werder.

While not exactly the kind of table-pounding response that some fans probably want, Dak doesn't appear to be dismissing the idea of bringing him into the fold.

Right now the Dallas Cowboys are 9-3 on the season and well-positioned to make the playoffs.

Winning the NFC and getting that coveted playoff home game might still be a challenge with the Philadelphia Eagles destroying everyone at 11-1.

But Dak Prescott is right to say that more weapons can only help. We're at the point in the season where any injury can be the difference between a crucial win and a crushing loss.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Cowboys?