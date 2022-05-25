Dak Prescott Reveals If He's Been Told To Stick To Sports

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott met with the media.

During his media appearance, Prescott was asked a question that quickly caught the attention of social media. A member of the media asked Prescott is he's been asked to "stick to sports."

It's unclear why the media member asked this question, but it seems to have come after his comment about the shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Prescott didn't hold back in his response.

"No. I don't know if anyone is that ignorant to tell me that to be honest with you," he said.

Earlier this afternoon, Prescott said he is fearful to have children now following the shooting in Texas.

"We’re talking about children. I don’t have kids and can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety," Prescott told reporters. "Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children. And that’s not right. That’s sad."

It's still unclear why Prescott was asked if he has been asked to stick to sports, though.