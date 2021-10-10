Dak Prescott Reveals Jerry Jones’ 4-Word Message After Injury

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are roughly one year removed from the star quarterback’s crushing leg injury.

In October of 2020, Prescott suffered a season-ending – and perhaps career-threatening – leg injury against the New York Giants. Prescott suffered a nasty leg fracture that required emergency surgery. Thankfully, he was able to make a full recovery.

Prescott and the Cowboys are off to a great start this year. Dallas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Giants.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never lost faith in his quarterback. In fact, immediately following the injury, Jones had a simple four-word message for his quarterback.

“We’ll make it OK,” the Cowboys owner told his quarterback immediately following the injury.

Dak Prescott said when he was in the locker room after injuring his ankle last year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave him a hug and said, “We’ll make it OK.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 7, 2021

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a record-setting $160 million contract extension over the offseason. Dallas bet big on its star quarterback and it’s paying off in a major way.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.