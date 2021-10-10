The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dak Prescott Reveals Jerry Jones’ 4-Word Message After Injury

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are roughly one year removed from the star quarterback’s crushing leg injury.

In October of 2020, Prescott suffered a season-ending – and perhaps career-threatening – leg injury against the New York Giants. Prescott suffered a nasty leg fracture that required emergency surgery. Thankfully, he was able to make a full recovery.

Prescott and the Cowboys are off to a great start this year. Dallas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Giants.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never lost faith in his quarterback. In fact, immediately following the injury, Jones had a simple four-word message for his quarterback.

“We’ll make it OK,” the Cowboys owner told his quarterback immediately following the injury.

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a record-setting $160 million contract extension over the offseason. Dallas bet big on its star quarterback and it’s paying off in a major way.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.