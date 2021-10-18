Dak Prescott Reveals When He Suffered His Calf Injury

The Dallas Cowboys notched a huge road win on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but Dak Prescott suffered an injury in the process.

Dallas topped New England, 35-29, in overtime on Sunday. Prescott found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime.

Immediately following the game, Prescott was seen limping off the field. He reportedly needed some help getting up the tunnel. Prescott was seen wearing a protective boot while speaking to reporters following the win.

“Life keeps throwing punches, and I’m going to keep throwing them back,” Prescott said. “It’s a part of it. It’s part of this game. It’s a physical game we play. I’ll be fine. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team. I feel good. Obviously, this [the boot] is a precaution.

“But, yeah, I mean, just more so thinking about the touchdown, it doesn’t hurt as bad, obviously, when you score and win the game.”

Prescott revealed that he suffered the injury late in the game, when he made a 35-yard throw near the sideline.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tells reporters the boot is precautionary. Right calf strain. Looks like it happened here on this throw on the run. https://t.co/lMEDAEEQG2 pic.twitter.com/f0xAoraSUp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 18, 2021

The Cowboys have a bye week coming up, which will give Prescott more time to recover.

Dallas will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against Minnesota.