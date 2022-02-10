Dak Prescott Reveals The Truth With His Calf Injury

On the final play of the Cowboys’ Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, Dallas QB Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury that held him out for the next two weeks.

Prior to this injury, Prescott was putting up MVP-caliber numbers. But after he returned in Week 9, things just weren’t quite the same.

Many people attributed this slump to lingering issues from his calf injury. But during a recent interview, Dak revealed that that wasn’t the case.

“I wouldn’t say it lingered as long as people gave me the excuse of it. I went through a period of time during the season where I just didn’t play my best ball,” he said on The Rich Eisen Show, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

Prescott finished his season with 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 touchdown passes through 16 games. In the Cowboys’ disappointing Wild Card loss to the 49ers, he threw 23/43 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dallas fans will hope for a long-awaited, fully-healthy season for Dak Prescott in 2022.