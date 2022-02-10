Dak Prescott Reveals Where He Stands With 49ers Loss

Dak Prescott can’t stop thinking about the Dallas Cowboys‘ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In an interview with Rich Eisen on Thursday afternoon, Prescott discussed the end of the Cowboys’ season. In doing so, he revealed he thinks about that loss to the 49ers a lot – several times a day, to be specific.

“We were expecting to go so much further,” said Prescott. “… This (Cowboys) team was one that, we had everything. We thought we were headed in the right direction and doing everything we needed to do.”

Dak Prescott on @RichEisenShow said he thinks about the loss to the 49ers several times a day: “We were expecting to go so much further. … This (Cowboys) team was one that, we had everything. We thought we were headed in the right direction and doing everything we needed to do.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 10, 2022

This is a telling admission from Dak. And it just goes to show how much he cares about football, especially when it comes to the postseason.

The Cowboys might have gotten a bit ahead of themselves once the postseason began. They had their sights set on the Super Bowl, not the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. That wound up costing them.

The Niners punched the Cowboys in the mouth and beat them on their home turf. That’s why Dak Prescott can’t stop thinking about it and he won’t stop until next season’s revenge tour begins.