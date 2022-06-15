Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2022 Season

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott spent the 2021 offseason rehabbing a major ankle injury that ended his 2020 campaign.

This year, he's heading into the Cowboys' offseason programs at full strength.

During his media availability after mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday, Prescott gave an update on his confidence heading into the 2022 NFL season.

“I think I’m so much further along than I was at this time last year. My confidence is through the roof," he said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic.

With this newfound confidence in his previously-injured ankle, the Cowboys plan to use Prescott more in the run game this coming season.

Prescott said he's "definitely" the leanest he's ever been after "dropping baby fat" this offseason.

“You look at his body. He’s clearly different than the way he was last year," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He’s leaner, more flexible and just the mechanics, to be able to really get after the mechanics."

Prescott finished the 2021 season with an 11-5 record behind 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He finished second place in Comeback Player of the Year voting behind only Joe Burrow.

The Dallas veteran will look to return to Pro-Bowl-level play this coming season.