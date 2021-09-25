Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message Before First Home Game Since Injury

The last time Dak Prescott suited up for a home game in Dallas, it ended with him being carted off the field with a gruesome ankle injury.

Now, after months of rehab and recovery, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is finally set to make his return to AT&T Stadium. And from the sound of things, he couldn’t be happier to do so.

Even before his brutal compound fracture in Week 5, Prescott was unable to enjoy the energy of a packed Cowboys crowd due to the COVID-19 virus.

He’s looking forward to feeling that energy at it’s fullest extent on Monday night.

“I think it will be more special just because of the amount of Cowboys fans that will be there versus the away games,” Prescott said Friday, per ESPN. “I mean, obviously the first two they traveled great and felt the energy and felt that, but just knowing that the support that they’ve given me over these past, I guess, going on a year, was important, was something that I felt. And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it’s pregame, whether it’s in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting.”

Through his first two games since returning from injury, the two-time Pro Bowler has picked up right where he left off. So far, he’s thrown for 640 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on a wildly efficient 76.5 completion percentage.

Fresh off a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Prescott and the Cowboys will look to extend their record to 2-1 in their home-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott says he’ll take in the feeling of returning home, then get right back to work.

“I’ll take that moment, I’ll be thankful for it, but then flip the mind right back again to the Eagles’ defense and what I have to do to win the game,” he said.