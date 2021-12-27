Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message To Critics After Last Night’s Win

These aren’t your older brother’s Dallas Cowboys. There appears to be something different going on in Big D this season and the ‘Boys response in primetime may have put a stamp on that.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense entered Sunday night a bit out of rhythm. But, they certainly found it against NFC East rival Washington. Dallas rolled the WFT 56-14 behind an incredible performance from Dak.

The Cowboys QB completed 28-39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in just three quarters of action. Including a stretch where he went 20-21 on his attempts.

Dak Prescott was on one in the FIRST HALF ⚡ 🔥 27/35 Comp/Att

🔥 321 Pass Yards

🔥 4 Pass TDs pic.twitter.com/mKqoYZ0XIk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

When Prescott took the postgame podium he was immediately asked if the slump was over.

“You tell me?” Dak responded. “I never said we were in a slump. Those were your words.”

“I think it’d be hard for you to say that now,” Prescott continued. “Yeah, tonight was great. Great performance by the offense. Great performance by the team. We scored in all three phases, scoring by all the different ways that we did on offense. Yeah, a great team win, a great team effort.”

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East 🤠 pic.twitter.com/XEDtbY6W8j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

Many media members pointed to the Cowboys drop in offensive numbers aligning with Prescott’s calf injury just before the midpoint of the season, to which Dak insisted that wasn’t the case.

“The calf injury has been behind me for weeks now,” Prescott said. “You guys can continue to talk about it if you want, as I said, I hadn’t played my best ball, but I promise you it’s not because of my calf.”

Dallas moved to 11-4 with the win, clinching the team’s first NFC East title since 2018.

[ Pro Football Talk ]