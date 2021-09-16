Dak Prescott Shares Encouraging News On His Shoulder

Dak Prescott seems ready to leave his throwing shoulder injury in the rearview mirror.

When asked about how much ice he put on his right shoulder after a heavy workload in today’s practice, the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback said “none,” per NFL insider Jane Slater.

Encouraging news from #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott today…I asked him how much extra ice he put on his shoulder after a 45 min warmup and 58 passes and he said none…attributed that to his emphasis on stretching, shoulder throws, hip work and trusting the process. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 16, 2021

After returning from last year’s devastating ankle injury, Prescott suffered a minor latissimus strain in his right throwing shoulder in late July. This injury limited him throughout the preseason, but it certainly didn’t slow him down during Week 1’s season opener.

Last Thursday, Prescott made his triumphant return to the NFL. Picking up right where he left off, the 28-year-old quarterback threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns on a whopping 58 passing attempts. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, this solid comeback performance wasn’t enough to claim victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Despite serving as a full participant in every practice leading up to last week’s game, Prescott was still listed on the Cowboys’ injury report. This week, his name is no longer on that list.

While Dak may be at full health, the Cowboys have several injury issues elsewhere. Veteran linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot in practice earlier this week and wide receiver Michael Gallup was recently placed on the IR with a hamstring injury.

Dallas will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon.